4
30
40
Tender potato dumplings by NASCAR driver John Andretti, crafted with fresh potatoes, rich butter, and a touch of Parmesan, served with a savory brown sauce.
2 pounds Beef
1 onion large Onions (Diced)
8 ounce Tomato Sauce
1/2 tablespoon Nutmeg
(to taste) Salt
(to taste) Pepper
3 tablespoon Butter
2 tablespoon Oil
1 tablespoon Flour
4 pound Potatoes
4 cup Flour
2 egg Egg
1 stick Butter
2 tablespoon Salt
