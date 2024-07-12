Nonna Rina Gnocchi with Brown Sauce Recipe by John Andretti Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Difficult

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Tender potato dumplings by NASCAR driver John Andretti, crafted with fresh potatoes, rich butter, and a touch of Parmesan, served with a savory brown sauce.

Ingredients 2 pounds Beef

1 onion large Onions (Diced)

8 ounce Tomato Sauce

1/2 tablespoon Nutmeg

(to taste) Salt

(to taste) Pepper

3 tablespoon Butter

2 tablespoon Oil

1 tablespoon Flour

4 pound Potatoes

4 cup Flour

2 egg Egg

1 stick Butter

2 tablespoon Salt

Directions Sauté onions in a pot with butter, and then add a little water at a time until the onions become translucent.

Add meat to onions and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Slowly fan the meat until the water is gone.

While meat is browning in a separate small frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil; when oil is hot, add flour to make gravy paste.

Add this to meat then add tomato puree, stir, then add water until meat is covered.

Put in a crock pot on high with the lid on.

For about 8 hours, I make it at night and cook it overnight.

Add salt to potatoes and cook with jackets on.

Peel and mash potatoes while hot.

When butter is melted (about 5 minutes), mix potatoes thoroughly.

Cover with dishtowel and allow to cool.

Make a small well in the center of the potatoes and pour in eggs and mix well.

Gradually add flour and additional salt to taste. Knead well to form dough. Separate mixture into 4 equal parts.

Sprinkle each with flour.

Roll each portion into a roll the thickness of a sausage.

Slice in pieces slightly thicker than 1/2 inch.

Gently roll each on a flatter grade, slightly curling each piece.

Pieces should resemble macaroni shells.

Cook into 4 quarts boiling, salted water (cook about 1/3 of total amount at one time) about 20-30 seconds. Gnocchi will rise to the top.

Serve with the brown sauce recipe. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

