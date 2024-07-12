Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Nonna Rina gnocchi with brown sauce

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Nonna Rina Gnocchi with Brown Sauce
Print

Nonna Rina Gnocchi with Brown Sauce

Recipe by John Andretti
Course: DinnerCuisine: ItalianDifficulty: Difficult
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Tender potato dumplings by NASCAR driver John Andretti, crafted with fresh potatoes, rich butter, and a touch of Parmesan, served with a savory brown sauce.

Cook Mode

Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Beef

  • 1 onion large Onions (Diced)

  • 8 ounce Tomato Sauce

  • 1/2 tablespoon Nutmeg

  • (to taste) Salt

  • (to taste) Pepper

  • 3 tablespoon Butter

  • 2 tablespoon Oil

  • 1 tablespoon Flour

  • 4 pound Potatoes

  • 4 cup Flour

  • 2 egg Egg

  • 1 stick Butter

  • 2 tablespoon Salt

Directions

  • Sauté onions in a pot with butter, and then add a little water at a time until the onions become translucent.
  • Add meat to onions and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.
  • Slowly fan the meat until the water is gone.
  • While meat is browning in a separate small frying pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil; when oil is hot, add flour to make gravy paste.
  • Add this to meat then add tomato puree, stir, then add water until meat is covered.
  • Put in a crock pot on high with the lid on.
  • For about 8 hours, I make it at night and cook it overnight.
  • Add salt to potatoes and cook with jackets on.
  • Peel and mash potatoes while hot.
  • When butter is melted (about 5 minutes), mix potatoes thoroughly.
  • Cover with dishtowel and allow to cool.
  • Make a small well in the center of the potatoes and pour in eggs and mix well.
  • Gradually add flour and additional salt to taste. Knead well to form dough. Separate mixture into 4 equal parts.
  • Sprinkle each with flour.
  • Roll each portion into a roll the thickness of a sausage.
  • Slice in pieces slightly thicker than 1/2 inch.
  • Gently roll each on a flatter grade, slightly curling each piece.
  • Pieces should resemble macaroni shells.
  • Cook into 4 quarts boiling, salted water (cook about 1/3 of total amount at one time) about 20-30 seconds. Gnocchi will rise to the top.
  • Serve with the brown sauce recipe. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Bob Lamey’s favorite chicken enchiladas
Recipes /
Scott Sander’s sausage bread
Recipes /
Adams family biscuits and gravy
Recipes /
Heart-shaped brownie recipe
Recipes /
Kyla Russell and family’s banana...
Recipes /
Momma Hodges homemade pizza
Recipes /
Japanese chicken salad
Recipes /
Felicia Michelle’s dirty rice
Recipes /