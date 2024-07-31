Patty’s bowtie pasta salad

4
30
40
A vibrant and flavorful pasta salad featuring bowtie pasta tossed with Italian seasoning, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and briny olives, all brought together with a zesty homemade dressing.Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
Keep the screen of your device on
1 (16 oz) box Bowtie Pasta
1 tbsp Oil
1 tbsp Parsley
1 package Italian Seasoning
tomatoes 3
cucumbers 2
1 1/2 cup Sugar
3/4 cup Cider Vinegar
2 tbsp Salt
1 1/4 tbsp Mustard
2 tsp Garlic Powder
