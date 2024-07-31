Patty's bowtie pasta salad Recipe by Kids' Voice of Indiana Course: Sides Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A vibrant and flavorful pasta salad featuring bowtie pasta tossed with Italian seasoning, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and briny olives, all brought together with a zesty homemade dressing.



Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 1 (16 oz) box Bowtie Pasta

1 tbsp Oil

1 tbsp Parsley

1 package Italian Seasoning

tomatoes 3

cucumbers 2

1 1/2 cup Sugar

3/4 cup Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp Salt

1 1/4 tbsp Mustard

2 tsp Garlic Powder

Directions Combine the first three ingredients and cook according to the directions on the pasta box.

Then add the Italian seasoning to the warm pasta, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and olives.

Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Toss into pasta.

