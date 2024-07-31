Search
Patty’s bowtie pasta salad

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Patty's bowtie pasta salad
Patty's bowtie pasta salad

Recipe by Kids' Voice of Indiana
Course: SidesCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

A vibrant and flavorful pasta salad featuring bowtie pasta tossed with Italian seasoning, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, and briny olives, all brought together with a zesty homemade dressing.

Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 (16 oz) box Bowtie Pasta

  • 1 tbsp Oil

  • 1 tbsp Parsley

  • 1 package Italian Seasoning

  • tomatoes 3

  • cucumbers 2

  • 1 1/2 cup Sugar

  • 3/4 cup Cider Vinegar

  • 2 tbsp Salt

  • 1 1/4 tbsp Mustard

  • 2 tsp Garlic Powder

Directions

  • Combine the first three ingredients and cook according to the directions on the pasta box.
  • Then add the Italian seasoning to the warm pasta, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and olives.
  • Combine the remaining ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Toss into pasta.

