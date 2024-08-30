Penne al la vodka

4
10
25
This Penne alla Vodka recipe is rich, creamy, and full of flavor—perfect for a cozy dinner at home.
12 oz penne pasta
2 tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional for a bit of heat)
1/2 cup vodka
1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)
