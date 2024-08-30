Search
Penne al la vodka

by: Dylan Hodges
Penne a la vodka
Penne a la vodka

Recipe by Dylan Hodges
Course: DinnerCuisine: ItalianDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

This Penne alla Vodka recipe is rich, creamy, and full of flavor—perfect for a cozy dinner at home.

Ingredients

  • 12 oz penne pasta

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional for a bit of heat)

  • 1/2 cup vodka

  • 1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Add the penne pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente.
  • Drain the pasta and set aside.
  • In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
  • Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
  • Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes (if using) and cook for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
  • Pour in the vodka and let it simmer for about 2-3 minutes, allowing the alcohol to evaporate.
  • Stir in the crushed tomatoes, bring the sauce to a simmer, and let it cook for about 10-15 minutes to thicken slightly.
  • Lower the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Let the sauce cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the grated Parmesan cheese and stir until melted and well combined.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Add the cooked penne pasta to the skillet and toss until the pasta is fully coated with the sauce.
  • Cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.
  • Garnish with fresh basil leaves and additional Parmesan cheese if desired.
  • Serve hot and enjoy!

