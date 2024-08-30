Penne al la vodka

Penne a la vodka Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes

This Penne alla Vodka recipe is rich, creamy, and full of flavor—perfect for a cozy dinner at home.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 12 oz penne pasta

2 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional for a bit of heat)

1/2 cup vodka

1 can (14 oz) crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Directions Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the penne pasta and cook according to the package instructions until al dente.

Drain the pasta and set aside.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes (if using) and cook for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

Pour in the vodka and let it simmer for about 2-3 minutes, allowing the alcohol to evaporate.

Stir in the crushed tomatoes, bring the sauce to a simmer, and let it cook for about 10-15 minutes to thicken slightly.

Lower the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Let the sauce cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the grated Parmesan cheese and stir until melted and well combined.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Add the cooked penne pasta to the skillet and toss until the pasta is fully coated with the sauce.

Cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves and additional Parmesan cheese if desired.

Serve hot and enjoy!

