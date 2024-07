Pesto Bread Appetizer Recipe by John Doe Course: Appetizers Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A deliciously savory appetizer with layers of cream cheese and pesto wrapped in a golden dough, perfect for serving with Ritz reduced-fat crackers and fresh vegetables.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 (4 oz.) can Reduced fat refrigerated crescent dinner rolls

1 (8 oz.) package Reduced fat Philadelphia cream cheese

2 Tbsp. Pesto

2 Tbsp. Roasted red peppers (chopped)

1 Egg (beaten)

Directions Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Unroll dough on a lightly greased baking sheet; firmly press seams together to for 12x4-inch rectangle.

Cut cream cheese horizontally in half.

Place 1 cream cheese piece on half of dough top with 1 tbsp. Pesto and peppers.

Cover with remaining cream cheese piece; spread with remaining pesto.

Brush dough with egg; fold in half to enclose filling.

Press edges of dough together to seal. Brush top with an remaining egg.

Bake 15 to 18 minutes. Or Until lightly browned.

Cool for 10 minutes. serve with Ritz reduced-fat crackers and cut-up fresh vegetables.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood