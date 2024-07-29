Pierre Garçon’s favorite pesto hamburger

4
Juicy beef patties seasoned to perfection and topped with melted cheese, savory pesto, and sweet pepper strips, all nestled in a toasted bun. Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Pierre Garçon as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
1 1/2 lbs Ground Beef
1/8 tsp Salt
1/8 tsp Pepper
4 slices Mozzarella Cheese
1/2 cup Prepared Pesto
1/3 cup Roasted Sweet Red Pepper Strips
4 Hamburger Buns
