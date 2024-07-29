Pierre Garçon's favorite pesto hamburger Recipe by Pierre Garçon Course: Cuisine: American-Italian Difficulty: medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Calories 300 kcal

Juicy beef patties seasoned to perfection and topped with melted cheese, savory pesto, and sweet pepper strips, all nestled in a toasted bun.



Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Pierre Garçon as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 1/2 lbs Ground Beef

1/8 tsp Salt

1/8 tsp Pepper

4 slices Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 cup Prepared Pesto

1/3 cup Roasted Sweet Red Pepper Strips

4 Hamburger Buns

Directions Shape beef into four 3/4-in-thick patties. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook patties for 5 minutes on each side or until meat is no longer pink.

Top each burger with cheese, 2 tablespoons pesto, and pepper strips. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve on toasted buns





Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood