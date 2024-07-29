Search
Pierre Garçon’s favorite pesto hamburger

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Pierre Garçon
Course: Cuisine: American-ItalianDifficulty: medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes
Calories

300

kcal

Juicy beef patties seasoned to perfection and topped with melted cheese, savory pesto, and sweet pepper strips, all nestled in a toasted bun.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Pierre Garçon as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 lbs Ground Beef

  • 1/8 tsp Salt

  • 1/8 tsp Pepper

  • 4 slices Mozzarella Cheese

  • 1/2 cup Prepared Pesto

  • 1/3 cup Roasted Sweet Red Pepper Strips

  • 4 Hamburger Buns

Directions

  • Shape beef into four 3/4-in-thick patties. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook patties for 5 minutes on each side or until meat is no longer pink.
  • Top each burger with cheese, 2 tablespoons pesto, and pepper strips. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve on toasted buns

