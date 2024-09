Pumpkin pancakes Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 8-10 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes

Fall in love with pumpkin pancakes. Try these mouthwatering recipes to enjoy a delicious and seasonal breakfast with a twist.

Ingredients 1 cup pumpkin purée

1 1/2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 egg

1 cup milk

2 tbsp sugar

Directions Mix flour, baking powder, and cinnamon in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk egg, pumpkin purée, milk, and sugar.

Combine wet and dry ingredients. Mix until smooth.

Pour batter onto a heated skillet. Cook pancakes until golden brown on both sides.

Serve with maple syrup or honey.

