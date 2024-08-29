Search
Quick Shrimp Gumbo

by: Dylan Hodges
Quick Shrimp Gumbo
Quick Shrimp Gumbo

Recipe by Tony and Lauren Dungy
Course: DinnerCuisine: SouthernDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

25

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

5

minutes

Indulge in the soulful flavors of this Shrimp Gumbo recipe. With the perfect balance of spices and succulent shrimp, it’s a meal that will warm your heart.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Tony and Lauren Dungy, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 3 tbs Vegetable oil

  • 1 1/2 tsp All-purpose flour

  • 1 lb fresh shrimp, shelled and deveined

  • 1 cup chopped celery

  • 1 medium onions, chopped

  • 1 1/2 lbs fresh okra, sliced into quarter-inch rounds

  • 1 can (14 1/2 oz) tomatoes

  • 2 bay leaves

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • 1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

  • 1/2 lb lobster meat, cooked but not cooled rice

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat. Make a roux by gradually stirring in the flour. Stir constantly until the mixture turns a rich, dark brown. Stir in the shrimp. Cook 5 minutes and set aside.
  • In a large saucepan, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add the celery and onions and cook until they become soft. Add the okra. Cook until the okra ceases to rope (about 30 minutes).
  • When the okra is done, add the tomatoes and their liquid, water, bay leaves, and the salt and pepper. Stir in the shrimp mixture. Add the tomato paste after about 1 minute of stirring. Cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
  • Add the lobster meat and stir. Turn off heat. Remove the bay leaves.
  • Serve the gumbo over rice in flat-bottomed bowls.

