Ratatouille

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Eloise Dupont
Course: Main Course, Side DishCuisine: FrenchDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Cooking time

40

minutes

A classic French vegetable dish made with eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and tomatoes in a flavorful sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant

  • 2 medium zucchinis

  • 1 large red bell pepper

  • 1 large yellow bell pepper

  • 1 large onion

  • 2 cloves garlic

  • 1/4 cup olive oil

  • 1 can crushed tomatoes

  • 1 tsp dried thyme

  • 1 tsp dried oregano

  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

  • to taste salt and pepper

  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F.
  • Slice the eggplant, zucchinis, and bell peppers into thin rounds.
  • Dice the onion and mince the garlic.
  • In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.
  • Add onion and garlic, sauté until softened.
  • Add bell peppers, cook for a few minutes.
  • Layer the eggplant and zucchini on top.
  • Pour crushed tomatoes over the vegetables.
  • Season with thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.
  • Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
  • Transfer the mixture to a baking dish.
  • Arrange overlapping vegetable slices.
  • Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper.
  • Bake for 30 minutes until vegetables are tender.
  • Garnish with fresh basil before serving.

