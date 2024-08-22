Ratatouille Recipe by Eloise Dupont Course: Main Course, Side Dish Cuisine: French Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Cooking time 40 minutes

A classic French vegetable dish made with eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and tomatoes in a flavorful sauce.

Ingredients 1 large eggplant

2 medium zucchinis

1 large red bell pepper

1 large yellow bell pepper

1 large onion

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

to taste salt and pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

Directions Preheat oven to 375°F.

Slice the eggplant, zucchinis, and bell peppers into thin rounds.

Dice the onion and mince the garlic.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat.

Add onion and garlic, sauté until softened.

Add bell peppers, cook for a few minutes.

Layer the eggplant and zucchini on top.

Pour crushed tomatoes over the vegetables.

Season with thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a baking dish.

Arrange overlapping vegetable slices.

Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 30 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Garnish with fresh basil before serving.

