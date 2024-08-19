Saturday’s green chili

6-8
15
45
A flavorful stew featuring tender pork, onions, and garlic simmered with salsa verde, tomatoes, green peppers, and beans, optionally served with rice.Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts play Jeff Saturday and wife Karen, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
2 lbs Pork Roast (Diced)
2 tbs Olive Oil
2 Onions (Chopped)
1 tbs Garlic
2 cups Water
1 tsp Oregano
2 tsp Cilantro
1 tbs Salt
3 Bay Leaves
Black Pepper
2 jars Salsa Verde
3 Green Tomatoes (Diced)
3 Green Peppers (Diced)
1 can (small) Green Chilis (Diced)
2 cans White Bean
Cooked Rice (Optional)
