Saturday’s green chili

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Karen and Jeff Saturday
Course: DinnerCuisine: MexicanDifficulty: Medium
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

A flavorful stew featuring tender pork, onions, and garlic simmered with salsa verde, tomatoes, green peppers, and beans, optionally served with rice.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts play Jeff Saturday and wife Karen, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs Pork Roast (Diced)

  • 2 tbs Olive Oil

  • 2 Onions (Chopped)

  • 1 tbs Garlic

  • 2 cups Water

  • 1 tsp Oregano

  • 2 tsp Cilantro

  • 1 tbs Salt

  • 3 Bay Leaves

  • Black Pepper

  • 2 jars Salsa Verde

  • 3 Green Tomatoes (Diced)

  • 3 Green Peppers (Diced)

  • 1 can (small) Green Chilis (Diced)

  • 2 cans White Bean

  • Cooked Rice (Optional)

Directions

  • Cook pork, onions, and garlic in the oil until the meat is browned and the onions are soft.
  • Add water, salsa verde, and seasonings
  • Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer to 30 minutes.
  • Add chopped tomatoes and green peppers and continue cooking until vegetables are tender.
  • Add canned chili peppers and beans and cook until everything is hot.rnAdd rice if desired.

