Sausage wontons Recipe by Dylan Hodges

Servings 24 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes

Try this delicious sausage wontons recipe for your next appetizer. Crispy and flavorful, these wontons are sure to be a hit. Contributed by Heidi & Ken Dilger, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 lb zesty hot sausage

1 cup medium salsa, pureed in blender

4 oz diced green chiles

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

24 wonton wrappers

Sour cream

2-3 green onions, finely chopped

Directions Brown sausage in skillet and drain fat.

Add pureed salsa, green chiles, and cheeses; simmer for 5 minutes or until mixture thickens.

Remove from heat.

Spray mini-muffin cups with cooking spray and press a wonton wrapper into each mini-muffin cup.

Fill each wrapper with a tablespoonful of sausage mixture.

Pinch corners of wrappers shut.

Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes, until edges brown.

Serve with sour cream mixed with the green onions.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood