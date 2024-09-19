Search
Sausage wontons

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Dylan Hodges
Servings

24

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Try this delicious sausage wontons recipe for your next appetizer. Crispy and flavorful, these wontons are sure to be a hit. Contributed by Heidi & Ken Dilger, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb zesty hot sausage

  • 1 cup medium salsa, pureed in blender

  • 4 oz diced green chiles

  • 1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

  • 24 wonton wrappers

  • Sour cream

  • 2-3 green onions, finely chopped

Directions

  • Brown sausage in skillet and drain fat.
  • Add pureed salsa, green chiles, and cheeses; simmer for 5 minutes or until mixture thickens.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Spray mini-muffin cups with cooking spray and press a wonton wrapper into each mini-muffin cup.
  • Fill each wrapper with a tablespoonful of sausage mixture.
  • Pinch corners of wrappers shut.
  • Bake at 350°F for 15-20 minutes, until edges brown.
  • Serve with sour cream mixed with the green onions.

