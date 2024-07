Savory Garlic Pork Ribs Recipe by Barry Krause Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Succulent pork ribs seasoned with garlic powder, browned to perfection, and simmered in a savory blend of soy sauce, sherry, and brown sugar until tender.

Ingredients 4 lbs Pork Spare Ribs

2 tablespoons Garlic Powder (Divided)

1 tablespoon Vegetable Oil

1/2 cup Kikkoman Less Sodium Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Dry Sherry

2 tablespoons Brown Sugar (Packed)

Directions Cut ribs into 1-rib pieces and toss with 1 teaspoon garlic powder.

Brown half of the ribs in hot oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat; remove.

Brown remaining ribs.

Drain fat from the pan. Return ribs to pan; stir 1/3 cup water, less sodium soy sauce, sherry, and brown sugar.

Cover and simmer for 1 hour or until ribs are done, stirring occasionally.

