Scotchy Jamaican Grill jerk chicken Recipe by Marlon Llewellyn Course: Dinner Cuisine: Jamaican Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Jamaica, a beloved island destination for people worldwide, is not just about its people and culture but also its unforgettable cuisine, an esteemed educator and the Marian University Director of Recruitment and Strategic Partnerships for the Klipsch Educators College, has recently ventured into the culinary world. His journey has sparked a wave of excitement and cultural celebration for Jamaican cuisine in central Indiana, connecting us all through the love for food and culture.



On Saturday, July 20, 2024, Llewellyn hosted a highly successful pop-up event at the Fishers Test Kitchen for his fast-casual restaurant concept, Scotchy Jamaican Grill. The event was a resounding success, with all three dinners, including the two held on June 8, completely sold out, a testament to the growing appreciation for Jamaican cuisine in central Indiana.



The menu, carefully curated by Llewellyn, featured a delightful array of Jamaican dishes, each bursting with unique and authentic flavors. From the Salted Cod Fish and Lump Crab Fritters to the 24-hour marinated Jerk Chicken and Pork, every dish was a celebration of Jamaican cuisine. The desserts were equally impressive, with homemade Rum and Raisins Ice Cream and a Jamaican classic Grape Nut Ice Cream.



Today, we are thrilled to share the modified recipe for the Scotchy Jerk Chicken, which brought much joy at our pop-up event for Hoosiers families to enjoy. We hope this recipe will bring a taste of Jamaica to your home and create new culinary traditions.

Ingredients 4 chicken leg quarters

2 tbs Walkerwood Mild Jerk Rub

2 tbsp green seasoning

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

2 tbsp allspice

1 tbsp nutmeg

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chopped fresh garlic

1 tbsp fresh or dried thyme

Directions Season the leg quarters with the Jerk and spice blend. The best results are when you season overnight.

Prepare your grill and ensure the temperature is between 300 and 315 degrees. Cook for 30-45 minutes, flipping every 5-7 minutes. (The oven method is similar and quick to get Jamaican Jerk Chicken, without the flipping)

Let cool, and enjoy the best Jerk chicken in Indiana!

