A delicious, healthy, and filling breakfast sandwich to get you energized in the morning.

Ingredients 2 pkgs crescent rolls

2 lbs sausage

6-8 egg eggs

2 cups cheddar cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese

parmesan cheese

Directions Brown, drain, and cool sausage.

Mix cooled sausage with eggs and cheese.

Place 1 package crescent rolls on bottom of greased 9x13 pan.

Pour sausage mixture over top.

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Lay other package of crescent rolls on top.

Bake 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.

