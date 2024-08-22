Spaghetti pie Recipe by Bill and Taylor Estes Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 45 minutes

Make dinner extraordinary with this spaghetti pie recipe. It’s a fun and tasty way to enjoy spaghetti, with a crispy crust and gooey cheese.



Contributed by Bill and Taylor Estes, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 1 box spaghetti

3 tbsp butter

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 egg

1 cup cottage cheese

1 lb hamburger or ground turkey

1 large jar of your favorite marinara sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions Boil a box of spaghetti according to the package instructions.

Mix together 3 tbsp of butter, 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, and 1 egg. Add to the cooked spaghetti and spread onto two round pie pans. This will make two pie crusts!

Layer 1 cup of cottage cheese on top of the spaghetti mixture

Cook 1 lb of hamburger meat (or ground turkey) until brown and drain. Add one large jar of your favorite marinara sauce. Mix together and spread a layer on top of the cottage cheese.

Top with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Bake for 45 minutes at 350°F.

