Spaghetti pie

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Bill and Taylor Estes
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Make dinner extraordinary with this spaghetti pie recipe. It’s a fun and tasty way to enjoy spaghetti, with a crispy crust and gooey cheese.

Contributed by Bill and Taylor Estes, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 box spaghetti

  • 3 tbsp butter

  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

  • 1 egg

  • 1 cup cottage cheese

  • 1 lb hamburger or ground turkey

  • 1 large jar of your favorite marinara sauce

  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions

  • Boil a box of spaghetti according to the package instructions.
  • Mix together 3 tbsp of butter, 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, and 1 egg. Add to the cooked spaghetti and spread onto two round pie pans. This will make two pie crusts!
  • Layer 1 cup of cottage cheese on top of the spaghetti mixture
  • Cook 1 lb of hamburger meat (or ground turkey) until brown and drain. Add one large jar of your favorite marinara sauce. Mix together and spread a layer on top of the cottage cheese.
  • Top with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
  • Bake for 45 minutes at 350°F.

