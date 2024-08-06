Spicy Thai chicken kabobs Recipe by Kevin Hayden Course: Dinner Cuisine: Thai Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Juicy marinated chicken, paired with fresh onions and an array of seasonal vegetables, grilled to perfection.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1/2 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Soy Sauce

1/4 cup Brown Sugar (Firmly Packed)

1 tbsp Lime Zest

1 tsp Dried Crushed Red Pepper

1 1/2 pounds Chicken Breast (1 Inch Pieces)

8 (12 inch) sticks Skewers

1 bunch Green Onions (2 Inch Pieces)

1 Large Red Bell Pepper (1 Inch Pieces)

1 Large Yellow Bell Pepper (1 Inch Pieces)

32 Snow Peas

16 Basil Leaves

Directions Whisk together the first 5 ingredients and 1/2 cup water in a large shallow dish or zip-top plastic freezer bag; reserve 3/4 cup. Add chicken to the dish, turning to coat. Cover or deal, and chill 8 hours, turning occasionally.

Soak wooden skewers in water 30 minutes.

Preheat the grill to 350 to 400 degrees (medium-high). Remove the chicken from the marinade, discarding the marinade. Thread chicken, onions, and next 4 ingredients alternately onto wooden skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces.

Grill kabobs, covered with grill lid, over 350 to 400 (medium-high) heat 6 to 8 minutes on each side or until done. Remove from grill, and baste with reserved 3/4 cup marinade.

