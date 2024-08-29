Spinach salad with strawberries and glazed pecans

4
Looking for a vibrant and nutritious salad recipe? Look no further! Learn how to make this delicious strawberry spinach salad.Contributed by Heidi & Ken Dilger, Retired Indianapolis Colts & Tampa Bay Buccaneer, as seen in “Tailgaiting Indy Style”
2 pkgs Fresh spinach
1 pkg Mixed greens
1 cup Whipping cream
1/4 cup Vinegar
1/2 cup Sugar
Strawberries, sliced
1 large Egg white
1 tsp Cold water
1 lb Whole pecans
1/2 tsp Cinnamon
1/4 tsp Salt
