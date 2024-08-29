Getty Images Print

Spinach salad with strawberries and glazed pecans Recipe by Heidi and Ken Dilger Course: Lunch Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 1 hour

Looking for a vibrant and nutritious salad recipe? Look no further! Learn how to make this delicious strawberry spinach salad.



Contributed by Heidi & Ken Dilger, Retired Indianapolis Colts & Tampa Bay Buccaneer, as seen in “Tailgaiting Indy Style”

Ingredients 2 pkgs Fresh spinach

1 pkg Mixed greens

1 cup Whipping cream

1/4 cup Vinegar

1/2 cup Sugar

Strawberries, sliced

For the glazed pecans

1 large Egg white

1 tsp Cold water

1 lb Whole pecans

1/2 cup Sugar

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1/4 tsp Salt

Directions For the dressing

Mix whipping cream, vinegar, and sugar together

To serve

When ready to serve, place spinach and mixed greens into a serving bowl and toss with dressing and strawberries. Top with glazed pecans.

For the glazed pecans

Beat egg white until frothy. Add water and blend. Stir in pecans until pecans are well coated. Add sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Mix thoroughly.

Place on a cookie sheet sprayed with Pam. Bake at 225°F for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

