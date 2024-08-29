Search
Spinach salad with strawberries and glazed pecans

by: Dylan Hodges
Spinach salad with strawberries and glazed pecans
Getty Images
Spinach salad with strawberries and glazed pecans

Recipe by Heidi and Ken Dilger
Course: LunchCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Looking for a vibrant and nutritious salad recipe? Look no further! Learn how to make this delicious strawberry spinach salad.

Contributed by Heidi & Ken Dilger, Retired Indianapolis Colts & Tampa Bay Buccaneer, as seen in “Tailgaiting Indy Style”

Ingredients

  • 2 pkgs Fresh spinach

  • 1 pkg Mixed greens

  • 1 cup Whipping cream

  • 1/4 cup Vinegar

  • 1/2 cup Sugar

  • Strawberries, sliced

  • For the glazed pecans

  • 1 large Egg white

  • 1 tsp Cold water

  • 1 lb Whole pecans

  • 1/2 cup Sugar

  • 1/2 tsp Cinnamon

  • 1/4 tsp Salt

Directions

  • For the dressing
  • Mix whipping cream, vinegar, and sugar together
  • To serve
  • When ready to serve, place spinach and mixed greens into a serving bowl and toss with dressing and strawberries. Top with glazed pecans.
  • For the glazed pecans
  • Beat egg white until frothy. Add water and blend. Stir in pecans until pecans are well coated. Add sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Mix thoroughly.
  • Place on a cookie sheet sprayed with Pam. Bake at 225°F for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

