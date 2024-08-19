Search
Swiss cheese and bacon dip

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Heidi and Ken Dilger
Course: AppetizersCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Get ready to indulge in a creamy and flavorful swiss cheese bacon dip. This recipe is sure to be a hit at any party or event.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Ken Dilger and his wide Heidi, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened

  • 1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

  • 2 tbsp chopped green onions

  • 8 slices cooked, crumbled bacon

Directions

  •  Combine cream cheese, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and green onions in a bowl and mix well.
  • Spoon into a baking dish.
  • Top with bacon and crackers.
  • Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes.
  • Serve warm with crackers.

