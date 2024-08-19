Swiss cheese and bacon dip Recipe by Heidi and Ken Dilger Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes

Get ready to indulge in a creamy and flavorful swiss cheese bacon dip. This recipe is sure to be a hit at any party or event.



Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Ken Dilger and his wide Heidi, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup Swiss cheese, grated

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp chopped green onions

8 slices cooked, crumbled bacon

Directions Combine cream cheese, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, and green onions in a bowl and mix well.

Spoon into a baking dish.

Top with bacon and crackers.

Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes.

Serve warm with crackers.

