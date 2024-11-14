Triple Berry Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry, blueberry, and strawberry sauce Recipe by Lori Taylor, The Produce Moms Course: Sides Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Lori Taylor elevated traditional cranberry sauce with the addition of blueberries and strawberries, creating a sweet and vibrant alternative to the tart original.



The base recipe features orange juice, fresh cranberries, and sugar, cooked down to a thick consistency. “If you’re not a fan of the tartness of cranberries, this is the sauce for you,” Taylor said. “The berries add natural sweetness, balancing the flavor beautifully.”



This recipe was prepared on Life.Style.Live on Nov. 14, 2024. Watch here.

Cook Mode

Ingredients 1 12 oz. 1 12 oz. package fresh Naturipe Cranberries

3/4 cup water substitute orange juice if you want it less tart

1/4 cup port

1 cup white sugar

1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp cinnamon more if you like

1 cup fresh Naturipe Blueberries

1/2 cup fresh Naturipe Strawberries chopped

Directions Bring water, port, sugar, and cranberries to a slow boil for 30 minutes. Break cranberries with the back of a spoon.

Add blueberries and cook for another 10 minutes or until thick.

Remove from heat and stir in chopped strawberries and spices.

Pour while hot into a serving dish and let cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate overnight before serving.

