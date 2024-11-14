Triple Berry Cranberry Sauce

4
10
40
Lori Taylor elevated traditional cranberry sauce with the addition of blueberries and strawberries, creating a sweet and vibrant alternative to the tart original.The base recipe features orange juice, fresh cranberries, and sugar, cooked down to a thick consistency. “If you’re not a fan of the tartness of cranberries, this is the sauce for you,” Taylor said. “The berries add natural sweetness, balancing the flavor beautifully.”This recipe was prepared on Life.Style.Live on Nov. 14, 2024. Watch here.
Keep the screen of your device on
1 12 oz. 1 12 oz. package fresh Naturipe Cranberries
3/4 cup water substitute orange juice if you want it less tart
1/4 cup port
1 cup white sugar
1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp cinnamon more if you like
1 cup fresh Naturipe Blueberries
1/2 cup fresh Naturipe Strawberries chopped
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook