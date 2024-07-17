White cheese chicken lasagna

4
30
40
Layers of tender lasagna noodles, seasoned chicken, spinach, and a rich, cheesy white sauce, baked to golden perfection and topped with fresh parsley and Parmesan.
Keep the screen of your device on
9 Noodles Lasagna Noodles
1/2 cups Butter
2 clove Garlic Clove (Minced)
1 Onion (Chopped)
1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups Chicken Broth
1 1/2 cups Milk
Mozzarella Cheese (Shredded)
1 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)
1 teaspoon Basil (Dried)
1 teaspoon Oregano (Dried)
1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper (Ground)
2 cups Ricotta Cheese
2 cups Cooked Chicken Meat (Cubed)
20 ounces Spinach (frozen chopped, thawed and drained)
1 tablespoon Parsley (Chopped)
1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook