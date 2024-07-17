Search
BACK TO WISHTV.COM

White cheese chicken lasagna

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna
Print

White Cheese Chicken Lasagna

Recipe by Heather and Justin Snow
Course: DinnerCuisine: ItalianDifficulty: Difficult
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Layers of tender lasagna noodles, seasoned chicken, spinach, and a rich, cheesy white sauce, baked to golden perfection and topped with fresh parsley and Parmesan.

Cook Mode

Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients

  • 9 Noodles Lasagna Noodles

  • 1/2 cups Butter

  • 2 clove Garlic Clove (Minced)

  • 1 Onion (Chopped)

  • 1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups Chicken Broth

  • 1 1/2 cups Milk

  • Mozzarella Cheese (Shredded)

  • 1 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)

  • 1 teaspoon Basil (Dried)

  • 1 teaspoon Oregano (Dried)

  • 1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper (Ground)

  • 2 cups Ricotta Cheese

  • 2 cups Cooked Chicken Meat (Cubed)

  • 20 ounces Spinach (frozen chopped, thawed and drained)

  • 1 tablespoon Parsley (Chopped)

  • 1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)

Directions

  • 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange the remaining noodles over the cheese, and spread the remaining sauce evenly over the noodles.
  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and rinse with cold water.
  • Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook the onion and garlic in the butter until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in the flour and salt, and simmer until bubbly.
  • Mix in the broth and milk, and boil, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in 2 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.
  • Season with the basil, oregano, and ground black pepper.
  • Remove from heat, and set aside.
  • Spread 1/3 of the sauce mixture in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer with 1/3 of the noodles, the ricotta, and the chicken.
  • Arrange 1/3 of the noodles over the chicken, and layer with 1/3 of the sauce mixture, spinach, and the remaining 2 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese.
  • Arrange the remaining noodles over the cheese, and spread the remaining sauce evenly over the noodles.
  • Sprinkle with parsley and 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese.rn4. Bake 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Beef Stroganoff
Recipes /
David Barras’ parmesan chicken breasts
Recipes /
Nonna Rina gnocchi with brown...
Recipes /
Scott Sander’s sausage bread
Recipes /
Adams family biscuits and gravy
Recipes /
Heart-shaped brownie recipe
Recipes /
Kyla Russell and family’s banana...
Recipes /
Momma Hodges homemade pizza
Recipes /

1
posts remaining
Get Unlimited Access Have an account? Login
×