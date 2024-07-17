White Cheese Chicken Lasagna Recipe by Heather and Justin Snow Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Difficult

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Layers of tender lasagna noodles, seasoned chicken, spinach, and a rich, cheesy white sauce, baked to golden perfection and topped with fresh parsley and Parmesan.

Ingredients 9 Noodles Lasagna Noodles

1/2 cups Butter

2 clove Garlic Clove (Minced)

1 Onion (Chopped)

1/2 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups Chicken Broth

1 1/2 cups Milk

Mozzarella Cheese (Shredded)

1 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)

1 teaspoon Basil (Dried)

1 teaspoon Oregano (Dried)

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper (Ground)

2 cups Ricotta Cheese

2 cups Cooked Chicken Meat (Cubed)

20 ounces Spinach (frozen chopped, thawed and drained)

1 tablespoon Parsley (Chopped)

1/2 cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook lasagna noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, and rinse with cold water.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook the onion and garlic in the butter until tender, stirring frequently. Stir in the flour and salt, and simmer until bubbly.

Mix in the broth and milk, and boil, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in 2 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

Season with the basil, oregano, and ground black pepper.

Remove from heat, and set aside.

Spread 1/3 of the sauce mixture in the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer with 1/3 of the noodles, the ricotta, and the chicken.

Arrange 1/3 of the noodles over the chicken, and layer with 1/3 of the sauce mixture, spinach, and the remaining 2 cups mozzarella cheese and 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese.

Arrange the remaining noodles over the cheese, and spread the remaining sauce evenly over the noodles.

Sprinkle with parsley and 1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese.rn4. Bake 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven.

