by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

White chicken chili

Recipe by Roy Hibbert
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes

A creamy and spicy chili made with tender chicken, white beans, and green chilies, perfect for a cozy meal.

Contributed by former Indiana Pacers Roy Hibbert as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 3 Breasts Chicken Breast (Shredded)

  • 1 Can Northern White Beans

  • 1 Cup Chicken Broth

  • 3 Cloves Garlic (Minced)

  • 1 Onion (Diced)

  • 1 (4 oz) Can Mild Green Chilis (Chopped)

  • 1 (7 oz) Can Salsa Verde Green Picante Sauce

  • 2 Tsp Cumin (Ground)

  • 1 1/2 Tsp Oregano

  • 1/4 Tsp Clove (Ground)

  • 1/4 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

  • 1/2-1 Pint Half and Half

  • 1 Cup Mozzarella (Shredded)

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients and simmer all day. Serve with sour cream, chopped cilantro, and extra mozzarella cheese on the side.

