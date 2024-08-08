White chicken chili Recipe by Roy Hibbert Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes

A creamy and spicy chili made with tender chicken, white beans, and green chilies, perfect for a cozy meal.



Contributed by former Indiana Pacers Roy Hibbert as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 3 Breasts Chicken Breast (Shredded)

1 Can Northern White Beans

1 Cup Chicken Broth

3 Cloves Garlic (Minced)

1 Onion (Diced)

1 (4 oz) Can Mild Green Chilis (Chopped)

1 (7 oz) Can Salsa Verde Green Picante Sauce

2 Tsp Cumin (Ground)

1 1/2 Tsp Oregano

1/4 Tsp Clove (Ground)

1/4 Tsp Cayenne Pepper

1/2-1 Pint Half and Half

1 Cup Mozzarella (Shredded)

Directions Combine all ingredients and simmer all day. Serve with sour cream, chopped cilantro, and extra mozzarella cheese on the side.

