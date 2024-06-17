Think outside the box: Cheap dinners that are better than breakfast cereal

Tired of dinnertime costing a fortune? Try these cheap and delicious dinners that won't ruin your budget. (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(FOOD DRINK LIFE) — Rising food prices are forcing Americans to get creative with their grocery budgets. Many families are looking for ways to stretch their ingredients further, whipping up meals from leftovers or exploring new recipes to make the most of what they have on hand.

While an occasional cereal night can be a fun treat, there are other options that are both affordable and simple ways to feed your family. Get inspired to think beyond the cereal box with pasta dishes, pre-packaged ingredients and simple proteins. These meals are not only cheap, but also satisfying, leaving everyone wanting more.

Several meals from one rotisserie chicken

A single rotisserie chicken can be a versatile and budget-friendly ingredient, perfect for creating multiple meals with minimal effort. Shredded rotisserie chicken works well for easy dishes like salads, sandwiches and casseroles. But once you’ve used all of the meat from the chicken, don’t toss the bones.

Simmer the carcass with onion, carrot, celery and spices in a pot of water for a few hours; an electric pressure cooker can shorten the process if you’re pressed for time. With a few ingredients from the refrigerator or pantry, you can easily transform the stock into a comforting soup. It’s also a flavorful substitute for water when making rice or in a one-pot pasta dish.

Stretch your budget with pasta and rice

In addition to using rotisserie chicken to expand your grocery budget, canned proteins like tuna and chicken have a long shelf life and can be used to stretch pasta and rice dishes.

Pasta salads are always an easy go-to; they’re filling and allow you to use up small bits of leftover cheese, vegetables, olives or meats that would otherwise go to waste.

One-pot pasta meals are also an option if you’re looking for a quick and filling meal that won’t leave you with a pile of dishes to wash. Simply cook ingredients in water or homemade broth, set it on low and forget it.

For inspiration, try bowtie pasta tossed with peas and canned ham – a budget-friendly and versatile option. You can enjoy it hot or cold, making it perfect for meal prep. Other ideas include spaghetti with rotisserie chicken for a protein-packed meal, penne bursting with colorful leftover or fresh vegetables, and egg noodles with tuna and your favorite canned vegetable for a light yet filling meal

Rice as a main course or side

Prepare a flavorful rice pilaf by sautéing rice with onions, garlic and broth and adding vegetables or proteins of your choice. For a comforting option, try a creamy risotto simmered with broth, parmesan cheese and a splash of white wine. A simple meal of rice and beans, seasoned with your favorite spices and served with salsa and a side salad also makes for a quick and easy dinner on a budget.

Further stretch your rice by using it as a stuffing. Simply fill steamed bell peppers with cooked rice, ground meat and spices and bake until tender. Zucchini and yellow squash can also be hollowed out and similarly stuffed with rice, beans and a variety of ingredients for lower-carb dinners in a pinch.

The versatility of eggs

Eggs are an inexpensive protein to incorporate into cheap dinners for any night of the week. Of course, you can always scramble or fry eggs sunny-side up and serve with toast and bacon for a delicious and filling breakfast for dinner, but don’t stop there. Eggs cook quickly and are neutral in flavor, making them a versatile option for any meal of the day.

Consider combining eggs with leftovers to create delicious meals, especially after cleaning out the fridge. Using what you have on hand saves money and reduces food waste. Omelets and quiche are one way to achieve this, but don’t be intimidated, making a quiche is quite simple with the help of a premade pie crust. Or, just skip the prep entirely and prepare a crustless quiche in a pie or casserole dish.

And of course, you can’t go wrong with the basics. Boil eggs ahead of time on your meal prep days for those weeknights when you want to get a quick meal on the table. A simple egg salad sandwich sometimes just hits the spot. Cobb salads are another way to use eggs – and that rotisserie chicken – for dinner. Simply chop boiled eggs, pair them with bacon, tomato and cheese and top with your favorite greens for an inexpensive and filling meal in minutes.

Elevate avocado toast with a fried egg and various greens or vegetables for a complete meal, or if you have leftover chicken or shrimp, dice up your protein and add to leftover rice and some scrambled eggs for a filling fried rice meal that rivals your favorite takeout spot.

Navigating finances and running a household can be tough, but there are plenty of delicious, budget-friendly dinners that are just as easy as a bowl of cereal. With creative meal planning and some out-of-the-box thinking you will be able to save money and put delicious meals on the table.

Michele Brosius is the creator of Midlife Healthy Living, where she expertly combines her love for cooking with budget-conscious nutrition strategies. Through her blog, she encourages women to embrace a healthier lifestyle with simple recipes and wellness tips.