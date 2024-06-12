Submit Your Recipe | Help fight food insecurity in central Indiana

Did you know 1 in 8 people in central Indiana doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. That number is even worse if you’re talking about children, one in every 5 Indiana youth goes hungry. WISH-TV is focused on family and the community, so we’re putting our money where their mouths are.

And we need YOUR help!

As part of our Focus on Food series, we’re gathering the best recipes from our talent, local celebrities and members of our community to help raise funds for Second Helpings.

Do you have a recipe that’s been passed down through your family? How about something you created while playing in the kitchen one Saturday night that just turned out amazing? Submit it below and join the fight against food insecurity in central Indiana.