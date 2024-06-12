Search
BACK TO WISHTV.COM

Submit Your Recipe | Help fight food insecurity in central Indiana

by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

Did you know 1 in 8 people in central Indiana doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from. That number is even worse if you’re talking about children, one in every 5 Indiana youth goes hungry.  WISH-TV is focused on family and the community, so we’re putting our money where their mouths are.

And we need YOUR help!

As part of our Focus on Food series, we’re gathering the best recipes from our talent, local celebrities and members of our community to help raise funds for Second Helpings.

Do you have a recipe that’s been passed down through your family? How about something you created while playing in the kitchen one Saturday night that just turned out amazing? Submit it below and join the fight against food insecurity in central Indiana.

Basic info

Photo guidelines

DO’S
  • Take the photo in landscape (horizontal).
  • Include your dish.
DONT’S
  • No people or pets in your photo
  • No personal information (name, age, etc.)
Details

Difficulty *

Ingredients *
NameQuantityUnit
Directions *

Recipe author

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Taste of Indy food festival...
Life.Style.Live! /
Focus on Food: IU Meals...
Focus on Food /
Tasty Takeout: Sip & Share...
All Indiana /
Celebrate Italian food, culture at...
All Indiana /
Tips for hosting the perfect...
Entertaining /
Sweet tea smackdown: which iced...
Focus on Food Stories /
Taco Bell’s oversized Cheez-It collab...
Focus on Food /
Native plant sale will raise...
Local News /