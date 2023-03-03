‘Frozen,’ ‘MAMMA MIA!’ and three more shows coming to Broadway in Indianapolis

Broadway in Indianapolis today announced five shows coming to Circle City in the 2023-2024 season. The upcoming season has something for everyone, with a mix of fairy tales, rock n’ roll, drama, and so much more.

The season opens with two weeks of Disney’s “Frozen” at the Old National Centre from November 16-26, 2023.

The stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” will be performed at Clowes Memorial Hall from January 23 – 28, 2024.

“MAMMA MIA!” is returning to Indianapolis for the first time since 2011. The upbeat musical will run at Clowes Memorial Hall from February 27 – March 3, 2024.

The Tony and Grammy-award winning musical “Hadestown” will also be performed at Clowes Memorial Hall from April 2 – 7, 2024. The Broadway in Indianapolis season concludes with “TINA – The Tina Turner Musica;” from April 30 – May 5, 2024 at the Old National Centre.

Season tickets are now available at https://indianapolis.broadway.com/.