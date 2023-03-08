IU expert raises concern over hazardous waste shippin

Make wishtv.com your home page
News
All Indiana
BE&O Show
Business
Coronavirus Latest
Crime Watch 8
Digital Download
Education
Entertainment
Election Coverage
Election Results
I-Team 8
Indiana News
INside Story
International News
Local News
Hispanic Culture
Medical
Multicultural News
National News
Political News
Traffic
UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Almanac
Closings & Delays
Current Conditions
Get Weather Email Alerts
Future Cast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar
Severe Outlook
Today’s Rainfall
Two Week Outlook
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
Gr8 Golf Club
All ACcess Indy
All Indiana Bets
Behind the Bricks
College Sports
Colts
HBCU basketball games on WNDY
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
Month of May
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Life.Style.Live!
Contests
Life.Style.Live! Recipes
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis
Kid-ing with Kayla
Community
Business Directory
Celebrating Moments
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gas Prices
Golden Apple Award
Great Day TV and Pet Pals TV
Gr8 Paper Push
Gr8 Pasta Push
I Love To Read
Kennedy King Memorial Initiative
Locals Only
Mozel Sanders
myIPS
On The Money
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
We Stand Together
WISH Tree
Podcasts
AC’s Conversations
All INdiana Politics
Behind The 8
Behind the Bricks
Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast with Scott Sander
Daybreak Drive-IN
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis
Fitting Indy
Golden Apple
Growing a Beautiful Life
La Voz Latina en Indiana
Life Style Live Podcast
IN The Community
Medical Minutes with WISH-TV
Who’s Got Next With Charlie Clifford
News 8 Daily
Women Take The Wheel
Weather Weekly
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Careers at WISH-TV
Circle City Broadcasting
Contact Us
CW 8
Email Alerts
History of WISH-TV
Internships At WISH-TV
Make WISHTV.com Your Homepage
MyINDY-TV 23
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Meet The Team
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Reception Trouble?
WISH-TV News Partners and Affiliates
WISH-TV Store
WISH-TV Schedule
Watch Live
News
All Indiana
BE&O Show
Business
Coronavirus Latest
Crime Watch 8
Digital Download
Education
Entertainment
Election Coverage
Election Results
I-Team 8
Indiana News
INside Story
International News
Local News
Hispanic Culture
Medical
Multicultural News
National News
Political News
Traffic
UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez
Weather
8 Day Forecast
Almanac
Closings & Delays
Current Conditions
Get Weather Email Alerts
Future Cast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Radar
Severe Outlook
Today’s Rainfall
Two Week Outlook
Watches and Warnings
Weather Blog
Wind Gusts
Sports
Gr8 Golf Club
All ACcess Indy
All Indiana Bets
Behind the Bricks
College Sports
Colts
HBCU basketball games on WNDY
Indy Eleven
Indiana Fever
Month of May
NASCAR
Pacers
The Zone – High School Sports
The Zone Scoreboard
Life.Style.Live!
Contests
Life.Style.Live! Recipes
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis
Kid-ing with Kayla
Community
Business Directory
Celebrating Moments
Community Calendar
Community Link
Contests
Gas Prices
Golden Apple Award
Great Day TV and Pet Pals TV
Gr8 Paper Push
Gr8 Pasta Push
I Love To Read
Kennedy King Memorial Initiative
Locals Only
Mozel Sanders
myIPS
On The Money
Top 8 Things You Need To Know
We Stand Together
WISH Tree
Podcasts
AC’s Conversations
All INdiana Politics
Behind The 8
Behind the Bricks
Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast with Scott Sander
Daybreak Drive-IN
Finding Faith with Randy Ollis
Fitting Indy
Golden Apple
Growing a Beautiful Life
La Voz Latina en Indiana
Life Style Live Podcast
IN The Community
Medical Minutes with WISH-TV
Who’s Got Next With Charlie Clifford
News 8 Daily
Women Take The Wheel
Weather Weekly
Station Info
About Us
Advertise With Us
Careers at WISH-TV
Circle City Broadcasting
Contact Us
CW 8
Email Alerts
History of WISH-TV
Internships At WISH-TV
Make WISHTV.com Your Homepage
MyINDY-TV 23
MyINDY-TV 23 Schedule
Meet The Team
Tour WISH-TV Studios
Reception Trouble?
WISH-TV News Partners and Affiliates
WISH-TV Store
WISH-TV Schedule
Watch Live
Follow Us
IU expert raises concern over hazardous waste shippin
Related Stories
News
Cathedral HS drumline kicks off The Zone 8 show
News
Boy arrested after shooting that killed 4 in sm...
News
Panel recommends restarting Johnson & Johns...
News
Two shot near Lucas Oil Stadium
News
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline ta...
News
Growing demand for heating help
News
The latest business headlines
News
Hoosiers 30 and older can now get COVID-19 vacc...
News
Red, White and Brew Fest 2019
News
Subzero windchill takes Indianapolis by storm
News
Indiana Grown: Hunter’s Ridge Winery
News
Four people dead after shooting in Fort Wayne
News
Indianapolis surpasses 100 homicides in June fo...
News
Thanksgiving dinner expected to cost more this ...
News
Historic flooding as Hurricane Sally makes land...
News
Hammer and Nigel – “Is this anythin...
News
Rapper, actor Ice Cube on Big3 in Indy
News
Semitractor-trailer crashes into upstate New Yo...
News
Tournament of Josh
News
Pike Township Schools equity council member res...
News
Summer road construction projects total $10 mil...
News
Mozel Sanders Foundation honors students
News
Three fires set on home on near north side
News
Child seriously hurt after driver crashes into ...
News
Former counselor file federal lawsuit against R...
News
Tuesday’s weather forecast
All Indiana
Chef Paul Wahlberg interview with McKinzie
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Latest from News 8 at 5 p.m.
News
Family of man who died in IMPD custody sues cit...
News
AES warns of holiday utility scams