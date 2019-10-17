MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:

If you recognize any of these wanted suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Miles Arnett is wanted for being a felon carrying a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Miguel Baker is wanted for carrying a handgun without a license. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Dan Carpenter is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Keon Carroll is wanted for violation of probation/felon carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Carey Fleener is wanted for violation of probation/felon carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Daniel Ford is wanted for violation of probation/felony carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Paul Gilley is wanted for violation of probation/possession of an altered handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Dustin Jameson is wanted for being a felon carrying a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Share this story