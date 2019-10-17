MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted

WISHTV.com
If you recognize any of these wanted suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Miles Arnett is wanted for being a felon carrying a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Miguel Baker is wanted for carrying a handgun without a license. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Dan Carpenter is wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Keon Carroll is wanted for violation of probation/felon carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Carey Fleener is wanted for violation of probation/felon carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Daniel Ford is wanted for violation of probation/felony carrying a handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Paul Gilley is wanted for violation of probation/possession of an altered handgun. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Dustin Jameson is wanted for being a felon carrying a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)