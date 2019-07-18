MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders

WISHTV.com
These are Indiana's Most Wanted Sex Offenders, as identified by Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. If you know how to find any of these suspects, please call 317-262-TIPS (8477).
David Burroff is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Logan Edwards is wanted for sexual misconduct with a minor. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Jerameye Jones is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Paul Milton is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Carlos Morales is wanted for sexual battery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Andre Richardson is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Jason Sledge is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Josue Valenzuela is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)