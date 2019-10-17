MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders

News
Posted: / Updated:

Contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) if you recognize any of these wanted sex offenders. (Provided Photos/Crime Stoppers)

Nicholas Broadus is wanted for violation of probation/sexual misconduct. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

William Carpenter is wanted for violation of probation/child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Logan Edwards is wanted for violation of probation/sexual misconduct. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Devin Frazier is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photos/Crime Stoppers)

Carlos Morales is wanted violation of probation/sexual battery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Steven Moredock is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Tyrone Palmer is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Josue Valenzuela is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Share this story