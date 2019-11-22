MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders

Thomas Alexander is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Shane Bong is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Alonzo Booker is wanted for rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Nicholas Cassidy is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Alfred Croquer is wanted for violation of probation/child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Stephen Davis is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Jamel Foster is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Devin Frazier is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

