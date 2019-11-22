MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders

WISHTV.com
Thomas Alexander is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Shane Bong is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Alonzo Booker is wanted for rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Nicholas Cassidy is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Alfred Croquer is wanted for violation of probation/child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Stephen Davis is wanted for violation of probation/failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Jamel Foster is wanted for child molestation. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Devin Frazier is wanted for failure to register as a sex or violent offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)