MUGSHOTS: Indiana’s Most Wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:

Tabitha Benge is wanted for robbery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

James Berry is wanted for violation of probation/domestic battery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Jeffery Bonds is wanted for violation of probation/domestic battery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Montiaz Brown is wanted for violation of probation/robbery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Erick Lee is wanted for violation of probation/stalking. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Brandon Parsley is wanted for violation of probation/stalking. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Manny Roman is wanted for violation of probation/stalking. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Lisa Baskerville is wanted for violation of probation/domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

