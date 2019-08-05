MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:

Charles Allen is wanted for battery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Gabriel Abdullah is wanted for battery with injury. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Dylan Burns is wanted for burglary. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

MeCole Crayton is wanted for stalking. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Osmin Castro is wanted for burglary. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Heber Ayllon is wanted for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Kenneth Campbell is wanted for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Hiniang Cung is wanted for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Richard Duffy is wanted for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Lamont Fields is wanted for Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Offender. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Share this story