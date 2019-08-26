MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:

Chastity Agee is wanted for unlawful possession of a syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Christopher Allen is wanted for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Billy Addell is wanted for possession of a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Melinda Brewer is wanted for pointing a firearm. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Kristie Chavez is wanted for possession of meth. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Reno Benveneti is wanted for theft(Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Aaron Ellis is wanted for auto theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Michael Ellison is wanted for theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Dontae Banks is wanted for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Jacob Adams is wanted for forgery. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Share this story