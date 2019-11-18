MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

Joshua Barrett is wanted for Dealing Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Billy Begley is wanted for Dealing a Synthetic Drug. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Timothy Barnes is wanted for Dealing Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Gamaliel Fernandez is wanted for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Michael Taylor is wanted for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Javier Abrajan is wanted for Rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Alonzo Booker is wanted for Rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Dwayne Chaney is wanted for Theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Amber Chase is wanted for Possession of a Narcotic. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Jami Collins is wanted for Theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

