MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

Joshua Barrett is wanted for Dealing Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Billy Begley is wanted for Dealing a Synthetic Drug. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Timothy Barnes is wanted for Dealing Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Gamaliel Fernandez is wanted for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Michael Taylor is wanted for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Javier Abrajan is wanted for Rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Alonzo Booker is wanted for Rape. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Dwayne Chaney is wanted for Theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Amber Chase is wanted for Possession of a Narcotic. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Jami Collins is wanted for Theft. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)