MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

Andre Carlisle is wanted for Possession of Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Linda Carbonatto is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Johnathan Carter is wanted for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Ashley Dewitt is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
John Dittmer is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Francisco Flores Benitez is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Donald Duff is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Emar Bailey is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Ronnie Cammer is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
Douglas Blackwell is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)