MUGSHOTS: Monday’s Most Wanted

News
Posted: / Updated:

Andre Carlisle is wanted for Possession of Cocaine. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Linda Carbonatto is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Johnathan Carter is wanted for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Ashley Dewitt is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

John Dittmer is wanted for Unlawful Possession of a Syringe. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Francisco Flores Benitez is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Donald Duff is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Emar Bailey is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Ronnie Cammer is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Douglas Blackwell is wanted for Criminal Confinement. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

Share this story