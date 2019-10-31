MUGSHOTS: Operation Hocus Pocus

WISHTV.com
Vincent Towbridge faces charges of dealing a substance represented to be a controlled substance. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Toby Mullis faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Tiffany James faces charges of dealing a schedule II controlled substance. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Terrence Wade faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Shannon Hampton-Burton faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Shane Gregory faces charges of dealing a schedule II controlled substance, dealing a schedule III controlled substance, dealing paraphernalia and driving while suspended. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Sarah McKinney faces charges of aiding in dealing a narcotic drug (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Ronald Barnett faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a schedule IV controlled substance(Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Rick Spaulding faces charges for dealing a schedule III controlled substance. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Nina Jewell faces charges of dealing a schedule III controlled substance. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Moniet Henson faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Matthew Rose faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Matthew Milroy faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Maria Chavez faces charges of aiding in dealing methamphetamine
Khristopher Burton faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Kevin Pierce faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Joshua Merchant faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Joey Chandler faces charges of conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Jeremy Kidwell faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Garcia Madison faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Eric Streeval faces charges of conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Emily Schmoll faces charges of dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Dustin Liddle faces charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Dawson Smith faces charges of aiding dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Dante Townsend faces charges for dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Daniel Gilley faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Curtis Emmert faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Charles Brooks faces charges of aiding dealing a schedule III controlled substance, dealing methamphetamine and driving while suspended. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Baylee Lynch faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Andrew Wehmeier faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Amanda Smitson faces charges of dealing a narcotic drug. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Alisyn Service faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)
Adrianna Miller faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Prosecutor's Office)