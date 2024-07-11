The Golden Apple Award

WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and each school year, the News 8 team honors exceptional teachers in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.

Once a month from September through May, WISH-TV will surprise a central Indiana teacher with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a video message from students and staff.

Teachers are amazing and deserve a “thank you.” They work tirelessly and shape students’ lives, often without recognition.

We want your help to find those teachers who are deserving of recognition. We encourage students, parents, and colleagues to nominate a teacher for their outstanding efforts in education.