Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Nominate a Teacher for the Golden Apple Award | 2024-25 School Year

by: Katie Cox
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and each school year, the News 8 team honors exceptional teachers in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.

Once a month from September through May, WISH-TV will surprise a central Indiana teacher with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a video message from students and staff.

Teachers are amazing and deserve a “thank you.” They work tirelessly and shape students’ lives, often without recognition.

We want your help to find those teachers who are deserving of recognition. We encourage students, parents, and colleagues to nominate a teacher for their outstanding efforts in education.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Golden Apple Award Grand Finale...
Golden Apple /
Warren Twp. special ed teacher...
Golden Apple /
Meet the 2024 Golden Apple...
Golden Apple /
Dancing science teacher gets kids...
Golden Apple /
A sneak peek at May’s...
Golden Apple /
Center Grove teacher fights cancer,...
Golden Apple /
A sneak peek at April’s...
Golden Apple /
Teacher cheers for students on...
Golden Apple /