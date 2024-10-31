‘She’s a safe space’: Wayne Township reading specialist makes students and staff feel special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV celebrates extraordinary teachers in central Indiana with the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award.

New this year, the award comes with a $2,000 cash prize from Western Governor’s University (WGU), a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise visit from the News 8 team with help from WGU Indiana.

October’s Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Jaymie Popcheff. She’s in her 24th year teaching and is currently a reading specialist in the Wayne Township Metropolitan School District. She works with students of all ages from several different districts at Sanders School. Her coworkers say her gift is making kids feel special.

Sanders School is special. It serves students in kindergarten to 22 years old, with a specialized alternative day school program.

Principal Taryn Richard described the school to News 8. “We work with students who have some significant behavioral and emotional challenges. However, we do this work in a way that’s respectful and protects the dignity and grace of that student.”

She says no one does this better than Popcheff.

“She is a phenomenal teacher. She knows exactly how to get any student – regardless of their entry point – into learning, to become a reader,” Richard said.

As a reading specialist, Popcheff spends her days working with students of all ages. She’s known as the spirit and the morale booster at the school.

“She is joy and passion and love all wrapped into one person,” Richard said. “To watch her, even in the hallway when she’s passing by, she’s checking in with people and she just truly has a gift for knowing individuals and protecting the humanity in all of us.”

(WISH-TV Photos of Mrs. Jaymie Popcheff teaching)

Mrs. Popcheff plans staff birthdays, is part of the leadership team at the school, and even decorates the hallway displays. However, she is known most for being there for students and staff when needed.

“She was my saving grace when I first got hired,” said Jennifer Collins, a special education teacher at Sanders School.

Popcheff helped Collins get her kindergarten and first-grade students through the pandemic. Together, the two educators created a reading system, and ever since, Popcheff has managed to connect with every student.

“It could just be simple conversation about what’s happening in life and then they just become one. Kind of like – that’s their trusted human now and everything’s okay because she’s my safe person,” Collins said.

Adam Honeycutt, another special education teacher, says students feel safe about Popcheff.

“She’s a safe space because no matter the situation, she doesn’t judge people,” he said. “She gets a lot of students to buy in and they feel safe with her.”

Honeycutt describes Popcheff as the mom of the school. As a mom herself, Popcheff brings that compassion to Honeycutt’s middle school students and fellow teachers.

“Popcheff’s just awesome. She’s somebody who is very caring and goes above and beyond for all students and staff and the programs that she’s helped develop here has made a huge difference in our students,” Honeycutt said.

(Photos Courtesy of Taryn Richard)

That’s why six people at Sanders School nominated her for the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award.

Therefore, WGU and the News 8 team went to surprise Mrs. Popcheff.

After receiving the $2,000 check, Popcheff began to cry. She said she was “very overwhelmed, shocked, thankful.”

The News 8 team then showed Mrs. Popcheff a video from her students and staff.

After the entire experience, she said, “I just have never doubted that this was my calling. I just love serving our community and these people. And, to hear that they feel so supported, that’s all I have ever wanted… Is to love others. And what this staff has done for me will carry me for so long.”

Popcheff described the experience and humbling. As she wiped away tears, she said, “I almost can’t find words for it.”

“I just love serving our community and we work with a very diverse group of children and sometimes you think you are helping them heal, but sometimes you learn more about yourself and heal yourself,” Popcheff explained.

(WISH-TV Photo of Mrs. Jaymie Popcheff after the surprise)

Popcheff says she has always wanted to serve her community, but didn’t always intend to be a teacher. She first became an EMT, but got too car sick to do the job, so she went to school to become a teacher. She started teaching in general education and then fell in love with special education.

“Everyone has gifts and mine just must be to love others and serve others.”

That’s the gift of a teacher – the ability to give, to show love, and teach students to do the same.

To watch other Golden Apple Award recipients, click here.

To nominate a deserving teacher for next month’s Golden Apple Award, submit a detailed nomination here.