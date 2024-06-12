Warren Twp. special ed teacher named Golden Apple Grand Finale winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station, and all year the News 8 team has honored exceptional educators in central Indiana with the Golden Apple Award.

Each Golden Apple Award winner is selected from nominations submitted by students, teachers, and community members. The award comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures, and a special video featuring students and staff.

The Grand Finale Winner for the class of 2024 is Mrs. Rachel Haynes from Lowell Elementary School in the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township.

(WISH Photo/Rachel Haynes & Hanna Mordoh)

Haynes has been a special education resource teacher for 25 years. But what really sets her apart is her devotion to her students, which lasts far longer than a school year.

In fact, she has spent more than a decade teaching 15-year-old Harley Palmer out of the goodness of her heart.

Palmer started kindergarten at Warren Township’s Lowell Elementary School more than 10 years ago and Haynes has been with her ever since. That’s why Palmer and her mom nominated Haynes for the Golden Apple Award.

Over the years, there have been scary moments where this family almost lost Harley, but Haynes was always there. Whether it was at the hospital or just checking in during school breaks, Haynes has been a consistent piece in Harley’s life.

Haynes’ dedication to Palmer and her other students helps her stand out among the rest, and earned her the name of Golden Apple Grand Finale winner

The Grand Finale prize comes with a trophy, a school supply shopping spree from Teachers’ Treasures, and a summer full of fun – including concert tickets and a weekend away in French Lick.

All nine winners from the Class of 2024 will be featured in the Golden Apple Award special on WISH-TV at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch and read Mrs. Haynes’ full story here.