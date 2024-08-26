WGU Indiana to give Golden Apple Award winners $2,000 prize

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station. Every month WISH-TV celebrates extraordinary teachers in central Indiana with the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. This year, we are partnering with WGU Indiana to give educators an even better prize.

Once a month from September through May, WISH-TV and Western Governor’s University (WGU) are teaming up to surprise a central Indiana teacher with the Golden Apple Award and a $2,000 cash prize.

The award will also include a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a video message from students and staff.

Alison Bell, WGU Indiana regional vice president, joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss the exciting partnership.

“We’re so excited to do this. We know that our educators are really the foundation to our communities. They are so important to our Children. They set them up for success for the rest of their lives – this – they deserve this and more,” Bell said.

Helping promote education and support teachers is at the core of what WGU stands for. Bell says the winning teachers will be able to spend the money however they choose.

“We are about creating pathways to opportunity for folks and we want to make education accessible and affordable. So, this just fits right in for us. And to give folks a gift – I know so many teachers that take out of their own pocketbooks to make their classrooms better for their students, so if we can help with that a little bit, we’d love to,” Bell said.

WGU will join WISH-TV’s Hanna Mordoh at the monthly surprises to give the winning teachers the $2,000 award.

“I wouldn’t miss it. I can’t wait. I mean – to be there, to meet these incredible people and their students, and to find out more about them and celebrate with them… It’s an amazing opportunity. We’re so excited,” Bell said.

WISH-TV is now accepting nominations for this year’s Golden Apple Award. If there is a special teacher in your life tell us about them.

We encourage students, parents, and colleagues to nominate a teacher for their outstanding efforts in education by filling out the form HERE.