Golden Apple

WATCH: Golden Apple Award team surprises grand finale winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s is a big day for our 2020-2021 Golden Apple Award winners.

All school year, we’ve taken your nominations and awarded one teacher per month, sharing their success stories and surprising them with in-class presentations. Each teacher won a golden trophy, $500 from sponsor partner Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender, and a custom nomination video featuring their biggest fans.

On Thursday, News 8 will honor all nine of our Golden Apple Award winners with a grand finale news special at 6:30 p.m.

We’ve invited all the teachers to WISH Studios for a powerful recap of some of the best Golden Apple moments and to hear what they have planned for next school year.

However, it wouldn’t be a Golden Apple segment if it didn’t end in yet another surprise. We told the teachers about the special but didn’t say when or how we’d announce the Grand Finale Winner.

That happened on Daybreak Thursday morning: News 8’s Brenna Donnelly and the Golden Apple Team surprised Nora Elementary PE teacher Marcus Dalton at his home.

To watch the big reveal, click on the video.

Mr. Dalton will return to formally receive his award Thursday 6:30 p.m. during the Golden Apple Award Grand Finale.