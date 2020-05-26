‘Gr8 Comeback’: Alexander’s On the Square ice cream parlor reopens with new look

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH)– Alexander’s On the Square has reopened in Noblesville, welcoming customers into a remodeled ice cream parlor and offering a little customer appreciation with its 36 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream.



“The first 50 people came in and got free ice cream,” owner Cheryl Schultz said.” It was an effort sponsored by Genesis Family Chiropractic.

“Somebody in the community who came to us to do it,” Schultz said. “It really helped us since we haven’t had any sales here since the middle of March and we’re excited to be back.”

They hope the community continues to support them as they continue to recover from their losses from the COVID-19 closings. However, Schultz is confident that her community will come through.

“Everybody here’s our neighbor so that’s what Noblesville’s all about,” Schultz said.

In the meantime, they’re adjusting to some new rules to make sure people enjoy their ice cream safely.

“We are 50% seating capacity right now,” she said. We’re open. “We’re here to serve everybody and make everybody happy with their ice cream again.”

Alexander’s also has a location in Cicero.

Noblesville location hours: