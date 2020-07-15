‘Gr8 Comeback’: Alpha Health & Wellness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chiropractic doctor and North Central High School graduate is trying to get more eyes on her business on the near north side.

Dr. Sarita Sharp, who was born and raised in Indianapolis and is a North Central High School alumni, started her Alpha Health & Wellness business at 3266 N. Meridian St. to serve her community through chiropractic care.

“Alpha Health & Wellness was something I kind of created just from an idea of wanting to be the start of good health and so the wellness aspect was just teaching people to be healthier within themselves,” she said.

Sharp says her passion for her craft helps create a family atmosphere for her clients. Sharp also says clients can also come to her office to get help with her other expertise: weight loss through Laser-like Lypo. She invites people interested in her business to come and be a part of her chiropractic family.

“I’m excited to be able to kind of share what we do here in the office for the rest of the community,” she said.

