‘Gr8 Comeback’: Ash Blæds handcrafted knives

by: Randall Newsome
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Aric Geesamen, a McCordsville man, is making a career out of making knives, but what he’s most passionate about is making the memories that come with them.

“I get to combine artistry and science and my desire to do something with my hands,” Geesamen said.

Five years ago, he remembers when a family decision led him to turn a hobby into a full-time career. “My wife and I were looking at a pretty expensive day care cost with young children,” he said.

Next thing, he turned his garage into the home office for his business: Ash Blæds, producing handmade knives from scratch. Since then he’s become popular with area chefs and families who like to cook.

He enjoys turning throwaway material such bourbon barrels from local distilleries into works of art. However, what he might love most is finding unique ways to help people hold on to special memories. He also used his skills to make a gift for his father that will last the test of time.

