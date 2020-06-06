‘Gr8 Comeback’: Athletic Annex welcomes runners, walkers back through doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Athletic Annex Running Centre, a store made for runners and walkers, has reopened its doors after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner and former Olympian Bob Kennedy says the shop at 1300 E. 86th St. now can get back to its mission.

“We’re about empowering and inspiring people to be the best self they can be health-wise,” Kennedy said.

He says the store is unique from others because it doesn’t just sell the shoe. Employees put buyers through a fitting process. “We take a look at your foot shape, to ask you some questions about how you’re going to use the shoe. You going to walk? You going to run?”

To assure that people have a good running or walking experience, the employees do several checks, such as how a customer’s foot strikes the ground to see what shoe will work best. For a while, the store could only serve its customers curbside but now it’s getting back to what it does best.

“We’re a running and walking store and so we’re excited to be open again. We’ve got our staff back, energy feels right, and we’re kinda back at it. We’ve hired some new people.”

Kennedy said he’s taking a different approach than most local business owners during the reopenings. “We’re looking to hire, which is not a normal thing right now,” he said.

He’s optimistic about the future because he believes the COVID-19 pandemic has made people excited about getting back outdoors.

“They’re looking to do good things for themselves, re-engage, and we’re happy to be a part of that,” he said.

