‘Gr8 Comeback’: Bad Axe Throwing offers stress relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People at Bad Axe Throwing Indianapolis believe their place is a must-stop for people getting out for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ax-throwing coach and host Grant Alexander says reopening brings back his livelihood and a job he has a passion for.

“I love coming here and making sure we have every customer leave with a smiling face and that’s what we do day in and day out,” he said.

Alexander says people who’ve had the experience say it’s a good way to blow off some steam.

“Having people come back through our doors and being able to relieve that stress from being inside during the pandemic is just awesome,” Alexander said. “They come in here just throwing as hard as they can and just having a good time.”

Bad Axe Throwing, 235 S. Meridian St., is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Group bookings are by appointment only.