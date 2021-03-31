‘Gr8 Comeback’: Barefoot treatment at White Owl Massage Therapy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brandy Akers, the owner of White Owl Massage Therapy spa, celebrated the reopening of her business in March.

Akers, who’s been practicing massage therapy for 18 years, recently discovered her specialty: the Ashiatsu barefoot massage.

For the last few years, she says, picking up this style has been a game changer. She says it’s easier on her own body, while making her more effective. “I can give a deep tissue massage, up to three times deeper pressure.”



She also believes its better for her clients. “With the broad surface of the foot, it’s less painful, less chance of bruising, quicker recovery, and it’s less painful than things like pointy elbows and thumbs.”

Like many others, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to close her doors, but now she’s back in the swing of things. She said White Owl Massage Therapy is now seeing more clients than ever. Go on Instagram or call 317-443-4357 to make an appointment.