‘Gr8 Comeback’: Brickhouse Loft, a new boutique hotel, comes to Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Brickhouse Loft is a new hotel destination and attraction in Martinsville for people who are looking for a getaway.

Michelle Keller, the owner, says she was inspired to create a “home away from home” to draw more people to visit her hometown, even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a giant leap of faith,” Keller said. “We just saw the need for our community.”

Keller describes how the Brickhouse Loft experience is different from other hotel experiences.

“We call ourselves a boutique hotel because it’s basically the comforts of your home but you’re in a hotel,” she said. “We have suites that all have a living room, bedroom and bathroom.”

Keller says she believes the new hotel will be also prove to be inviting for Hoosiers because of it’s location.

“You can get to the airport quickly and IU fans can stay here and bring their family and friends,” she said. “A place that feels like home, but it’s a staycation, even if you’re from Martinsville.”

Go to their Facebook page for more on the Brickhouse Loft boutique hotel.