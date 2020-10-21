‘Gr8 Comeback’: Burger Study

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a restaurant downtown where you can study Burger 101.

Bryn Jones, vice president of marketing for Huse Culinary, says the Burger Study on Georgia Street is like other spots in downtown Indianapolis that he’s watched “come back to life” before his very eyes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been exciting,” Jones said. “It’s been fun to see. We’re happy when we’re serving people. It’s been great to see that energy back in the building.”

Jones says customers who walk through the doors at Burger Study can expect popular burgers including the Walk of Fame or might be impressed with appetizers and shareable sides including the fried cauliflower and or the beer cheese tater tots.

The marketing VP said he believes Burger Study’s atmosphere makes it a place that burger fans have to visit.

“It’s great food, but it’s great service.”

Walk-ins are welcome at Burger Study, but you can also make reservations online or by calling 317-777-7770.

