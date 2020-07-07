‘Gr8 Comeback’: Chef Tia & Co. restaurant sees double in business during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since 2009, Chef Tia & Co. on the west side of Indianapolis has been in the business of serving Cajun and Creole-style food.

The head chef and owner, Tia Harrison, says the quality of her food and her passion for making it that keeps people coming back.

“This is what I love to do,” she said. “[I] put my heart on a plate pretty much for everyone.”

It’s one of the reasons she believes her business has doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says menu items like her honey hot wings have made her restaurant a popular stop, even though customers weren’t allowed to dine in for so long. The restaurant also has a new special that combines her signature crab fries with lamb chops.

