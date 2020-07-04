‘Gr8 Comeback’: Church members’ food truck sets up in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pastor from the United House of Prayer Church in Indianapolis was looking for a way to raise money for people in difficult situations.

He decided to use a talent to make a food famously tied to his Philadelphia roots. Philly cheese steaks of Girardie Mercer, a church elder, are one of the menu items that turned the concept of Lunch Time Munch Time from an idea into a food truck.

“I’m from Philly,” he said. “These (cheese steaks) are Philly. Anything else is uncivilized.”

The truck also serves barbecue, wings, burgers, fries and more.

“Come down here at 20th and Illinois right behind Channel 8,” Mercer said Friday. “We’ll be in the alley from Wednesdays to Fridays every week.”

Call 463-201-3266 to place an order.

